Gujarat Vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report

Gujarat will face Saurashtra in the semi-final 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 on Saturday, February 29 at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. The Gujarat vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy match timing is at 9:30 AM. Gujarat will be led by Priyank Panchal while Saurashtra will be led by Jaydev Unadkat. Here is every detail that you need to know about upcoming Gujarat vs Saurashtra live match including the Gujarat vs Saurashtra live streaming updates and the Gujarat vs Saurashtra live scores.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra live streaming details: Where to watch Gujarat vs Saurashtra live match in India?

The Gujarat vs.Saurashtra match will be available on the Star Sports Network. On television, the Gujarat vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy live match will be available on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Gujarat vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy match will also be available for live-streaming on Hotstar. The Gujarat vs Saurashtra live streaming can also be done on Jio TV. In the Indian subcontinent, the Gujarat vs Saurashtra live scores and updates can be seen on the BCCI's website. While the Gujarat vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy match timing is at 9:30 AM, the toss will take place at 9 AM, which will make Gujarat vs Saurashtra live streaming start earlier.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra live streaming: Pitch and Weather report

In the last match that was played at this ground, the pitch proved to be a high-scoring one with around 800 runs being made in four days. Bowlers were able to get wickets but the bat dominated by all means. According to AccuWeather, Rajkot will see a high temperature of 34 degrees Celcius and a low temperature of 18 degrees Celcius. There is no rain predicted during the Gujarat vs Saurashtra live match.

Gujarat vs Saurashtra live match: Gujarat vs Saurashtra preview

Gujarat qualified for the semi-final by beating Goa by 464 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Parthiv Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Bhargav Merai, and Samit Gohel. Their best bowlers were Roosh Kalaria, Chintan Gaja, Siddharth Desai, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Saurashtra qualified for the semi-final by beating Andhra in the first innings of the quarter-final. Their best batsmen in the game were Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. Their best bowlers were Jaydev Unadkat, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, and Prerak Mankad.

The Gujarat vs Saurashtra live match can be expected to be won by Gujarat, according to our Gujarat vs Saurashtra match prediction.

