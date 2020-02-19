Saurashtra Vs Andhra Ranji Trophy Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Ranji Trophy season for 2019/20 is nearing its end with the quarter-finals being played on Thursday, February 20. Saurashtra faces Andhra in the fourth quarter-final in Ongole at 9:30 AM. Here are all the essential match details for the upcoming encounter.

ALSO READ | Limited DRS use was always planned for Ranji semifinals and not quarters: Saba Karim

Saurashtra vs Andhra Match Details

Match: Saurashtra vs Andhra

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CSR Sharma College Ground, Ongole

Dates: Thursday, February 20 to Sunday, February 24

ALSO READ | Jani helps Saurashtra snatch three points vs TN before Ranji quarters

Saurashtra vs Andhra live streaming details and live scores

On television, the quarter-final can be watched live on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD. On the Internet, the match can be live-streamed on Hotstar and JioTV. All live scores and updates can be viewed on www.bcci.tv.

ALSO READ | Bengal, Karnataka make Ranji quarters; Delhi knocked out

Saurashtra vs Andhra: Ongole Pitch Report and Weather prediction

In Andhra's previous match at the ground, the pitch supported their bowlers very well in the first part of the match. The pitch seemed to better for the batsmen, later on in the match. According to AccuWeather, weather in Ongole is predicted to be in the lower 30s and the lowest predicted temperature is 20 degrees Celcius. No rain is forecasted.

Saurashtra vs Andhra: Match preview

Saurashtra ended at the fourth position in the Elite Cross Pool Points Table with three wins out of eight games. Their last match was against Tamil Nadu and the match ended as a draw. Their best batsmen in the game were Arpit Vasavada and Chirag Jani. Their best bowlers were Jaydev Unadkat and Chirag Jani.

Andhra ended at the fifth position in the Elite Cross Pool Points Table with four wins out of eight games. Their last match was against Gujarat and their opponents won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Bodapati Sumanth and Karan Shinde. Their best bowlers in the game were KV Sasikanth, Shoaib Md Khan and Mohammad Rafi.

Saurashtra are the favourites to win this match.

ALSO READ | BCCI commentator slammed for 'Every Indian should speak Hindi' rant in Ranji Trophy game