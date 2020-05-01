Amid Covid, Australia Pip India To Top ICC's Test Rankings; Men In Blue Slip To 3rd Rank

India's loss to the Kiwis in New Zealand has returned to haunt them, even as cricketing action is halted due to COVID, as Australia piped India to go on top of ICC's Test rankings. India's 2-0 loss to New Zealand in the Tests before the coronavirus-forced halt has let them slip by two positions to number three whereas the BlackCaps settled for the second position. Australia also zoomed to the top of the rankings in the T20 format as well, despite taking a beating from a young South African side.

READ | Tamim Iqbal Names Ashwin, Ajmal & Morkel As Most Challenging Bowlers He's Faced

Australia cushions itself at the top of the Test rankings with 116 rating points, followed by New Zealand in the second spot with 115 and India in the third position with 114. In the ODI format, England have retained the number one position followed by India and New Zealand. Australia are on top in the shortest format of the game with 278 ratings, followed by England with 268 and India with 266.

READ | Imran Tahir Recalls Son's Special Moment With MS Dhoni, Heaps Praise On Captain Cool

Australia pip India to top Test rankings

No.1 teams in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings:



Tests ➡️ Australia

ODIs ➡️ England

T20Is ➡️ Australia



Lastest rankings 👉 https://t.co/AeaYDWqlfh pic.twitter.com/uv9hTGkN3L — ICC (@ICC) May 1, 2020

READ | Imam-ul-Haq Wants Pakistan Players To Be Treated Like India Dealt With Rohit Sharma

READ | 'You Fought Cancer With A Smile': Yuvraj Singh Pays Tribute To The Legendary Rishi Kapoor