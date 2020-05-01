Tamim Iqbal Names Ashwin, Ajmal & Morkel As Most Challenging Bowlers He's Faced

Veteran Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal picked India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal, and South Africa's Morne Morkel as the toughest bowlers he has faced in his career. Both Ashwin and Ajmal instilled fear in the minds of the batsmen during their prime as the latter failed to decipher the spin wizards. Morne Morkel terrorized the opposition with his cruel pace and smart bowling. with his height factor playing a major role in his ability to pitch up the deliveries.

Tamim Iqbal names three toughest bowlers he's faced

Speaking to a news daily, Tamim Iqbal admitted that he wasn't able to read Saeed Ajmal's delivery when the spin wizard was in his prime. The veteran batsman revealed that facing South Africa's Morne Morkel was a huge challenge for him and that the same was for Ravichandran Ashwin. Terming Ashwin as one of the best bowlers till date, Tamim Iqbal said that all the three were quality bowlers whom he found challenging to face.

Tamim Iqbal has been an integral part of the Bangladeshi setup. He has scored 13,308 runs in 341 matches at an average of 35.11 to go with 23 centuries and 81 half-centuries across all formats and has been one of their key players over the last decade or so.

