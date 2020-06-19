Rohit Sharma Recalls 'never-seen-before' World T20 2007 Celebrations From Indian Fans

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma recalled the time he ‘couldn’t believe his eyes’ watching fans celebrating after India’s semi-final win against Australia during the World T20 in South Africa in 2007. Speaking on the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Rohit Sharma recalled how fans play an important part in the game and play an integral role in helping the team win games.

Rohit Sharma remembers the day he understood the importance of fans

Rohit Sharma believes that the scenes after India beat Australia in the World T20 semi-final was the time he realised the importance of fans. Recalling the incident, he revealed that after they won the match, the Indian team hotel was full of fans. All were celebrating the victory and dancing.

Rohit Sharma then revealed that he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the incident, saying that this was something he had never seen before. Rohit Sharma said that while one always saw fans in stadiums, seeing all of them at the hotel was completely different. Rohit Sharma revealed how the incident made him realize that it is the fans’ passion and their love that keeps the team going.

India’s victory over Australia in the semi-final was possible due to Yuvraj Singh, who overpowered Australian bowling with his sublime batting. Yuvraj Singh finished off with a score of 70 off 30 balls, with 5 fours and 5 sixes. The innings by Yuvraj Singh helped India post a target of 188, which couldn’t be chased by the Australian team.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli Have Also Spoken About The Importance Of Fans

Not only Rohit Sharma, but several other Indian cricketers such as MS Dhoni and Indian captain Virat Kohli have spoken about the importance of fans to the game. With playing cricket in empty stadiums is a real possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Virat Kohli while speaking to Star Sports has expressed how fans contribute to the magic of the game. Virat Kohli revealed that the teams are used to playing in front of passionate fans, and without them, the game wouldn’t be the same.

Virat Kohli said that it will be difficult to recreate the feeling of the crowd connecting with the players. The tension of the game that everyone goes through and the emotions will be hard to recreate, according to Virat Kohli.

Even former Indian captain MS Dhoni has time and time again thanked fans for helping him both on and off the field. Speaking to PTI, MS Dhoni revealed how he is grateful for the love and affection showered on him by his fans. Revealing how he is always called ‘Thala’ meaning big brother by fans of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni said that it reflects the love and respect of cricket fans towards him.

Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com