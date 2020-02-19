Cheteshwar Pujara To Represent Country Cricket Side Gloucestershire Cricket, 'Can't Wait'

Cheteshwar Pujara has signed for Gloucestershire Cricket for the upcoming County Championships. In the announcement made on Wednesday afternoon, the English team said that he will be representing the side for the first six matches of the Championships.

Pujara's county stint

"I am really excited to get the opportunity to represent Gloucestershire this season. The club has a rich cricketing history, and this is a great opportunity to be a part of it and contribute to its success. I am grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity and cannot wait to get to Bristol to meet my teammates and score some runs. I have really enjoyed the experience of coming over to the UK and playing county cricket over the last few years and I am looking forward to building on that whilst continuing to improve my game," Pujara said after the announcement.

Pujara has previously played in England for Derbyshire, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in the County Championship.

Gloucestershire Head Coach Richard Dawson said, “Cheteshwar is a player with great temperament who will add international experience to the squad. He is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in world cricket and we are very fortunate to have him in our squad for the start of the County Championship campaign. Adding Pujara to a strong batting line-up gives me great confidence ahead of our opening County Championship matches.”

Pujara joins Ravichandran Ashwin, who was announced as Yorkshire Cricket's player for the new season in January. Ashwin will be joining the club after the Indian Premier League (IPL) and after a short resting period recommended by the BCCI. The Tamil Nadu player is expected to play a minimum of eight matches.

