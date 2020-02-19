Sourav Ganguly 'can't Wait' To See Massive Motera Stadium, Shares Eden Gardens Nostalgia

A mega spectacle awaits the human eyes as India is all set to unveil the biggest cricket stadium in Motera which boasts of a huge seating capacity of 110,000 people. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is constantly giving updates to cricket fans by sharing the picture of the new cricket stadium. Recently, it also shared another picture of the Motera Stadium on their Instagram account which showed that the work on the stadium is almost over. According to the picture, only a few seats are missing from the seating area. Despite that, the ground and the pitch of the stadium looks beautiful. The build-up to the opening ceremony is gaining momentum and the cricketing fraternity in India are buzzing with excitement.

Ganguly can't wait to see Motera

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to express his awe for the Motera stadium and revealed that he was struck by the nostalgia of playing at Eden Garden. Kolkata's Eden Garden stadium boasted of the largest seating capacity previously until modifications forced a cap on the number of fans who could be accommodated. Giving a throwback to his days as captain and player, Sourav Ganguly said that he remembered those days when he played in the huge Eden garden stadium and said that he cannot wait to see the Motera stadium.

Lovely to see such a massive ,pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player ,captain ..grew up at Eden with hundred thousand capacity .. (not any more).. can’t wait to see this on 24th — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 19, 2020

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI is planning to organise T20, IPL 2020 games

The last time India played an international game at the Motera was in 2014 when India faced Sri Lanka for an ODI match. BCCI has also been planning to organise a T20 game between the Indian team and World XI as a first match in the newly-developed stadium. It is rumoured that the finals of the IPL 2020 are going to happen at the new Motera Stadium. However, the news is yet to be confirmed by Sourav Ganguly or other BCCI officials. The work at Motera Stadium was slated to be completed by January 2020, but due to some extra work, it is taking more time. It is set to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump on February 24, 2020.

