Mike Hussey Backs South Africa To Do Well, Happy To Reunite With Australia & Justin Langer

Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey joined the Australian team as the visitors are gearing up to face South Africa in a three-match T20 series beginning from Friday. The former left-handed cricketer joins Australia's team management ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year, with aim of improving the side and grooming them to be perfect for the showpiece tournament. Mike Hussey's return to the dressing room meant he was reunited with former teammate and present head coach Justin Langer. Mike Hussey had words of praise for the valiant South African side and backed them to do really well once they find the right touch.

Hussey heaps praise on Proteas

Mike Hussey said that he was delighted to join the Australian team although he did not know if his designation was a mentor or a batting coach. The 44-year -old said that he felt great returning to the field and that he was very happy to help the team train. Making his ambitions clear, Hussey said that he intends to stick with Australia until the World cup as he senses a great deal of excitement knocking at the team's doorstep at present. Mike Hussey had words of praise for South Africa and called them focused and motivated and said that they would be off to a flyer when the find the right touch.

Finch confident of a good show

Ahead of the tour, Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch feels that the team has been playing some great cricket in the right spirit. Speaking to media, Finch said that the team is playing in the right spirit and the boys know that he wants to keep that up. Furthermore, he added, that the team has done it for 18 months now and there is absolutely no reason why that will not continue, even in South Africa. The Australian skipper also highlighted the aspect of 'vocal' South African fans and how ace opener David Warner loves the banter. He added that the banter helps Warner get into the game. Finch also opined that South African fans are very passionate and vocal and that the team is expecting some banter.

Australia's Tour of South Africa

Differing from the previous tour, no Test matches have been scheduled for the upcoming tour as the T20 World Cup later this year remains in hindsight. Australia will first face the Proteas in a three-match T20 series beginning on February 21. The visitors will then battle the Proteas in three ODIs commencing on February 9. Coming off from a close defeat to England in T20s, the Proteas will look forward to bag this series to gain some confidence ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Image credits: @cricketau/Twitter