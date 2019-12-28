Cheteshwar Pujara Gets Trolled By Shikhar Dhawan After Picking Up Rare Ranji Trophy Wicket

India's star Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is famous for his resilient play against the opposition. The opponent has to earn his prized wicket as the right-hander hardly throws his wicket away. However, this time around, Cheteshwar Pujara is not in news because of his batting but because of his bowling.

An incident involving Pujara happened in the last over of Saurashtra’s Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh. It was on the second ball of his over when he picked up the final wicket of the Uttar Pradesh’s innings. As soon as the batsman edged the ball to the slips, Pujara went off for a short sprint for the celebration of the wicket in an animated manner, unlike his usual calm and composed self.

After the end of the day's play, Cheteshwar Pujara posted a video of his wicket-taking delivery on his Instagram handle. He captioned the video, “The day when I changed my batsman status to an all-rounder.”

Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket-taking delivery

Fans soon flooded the post with witty comments. However, one comment that left everyone in splits was from India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Looking at Cheteshwar Pujara's celebration after the wicket where he was off for a sprint, the southpaw advised the right-hander to sprint in the same manner while taking a run.

Shikhar Dhawan wrote in the comment section, “Bhai kabhi itne tez sprint running karte waqt bhi maar liya kar. Well bowled waise.” Not only Dhawan but also India's ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came up with a comment over the video. He wrote, “Incredible!! It’s time to bowl more.”

Shikhar Dhawan's comment on Cheteshwar Pujara's post

