Shikhar Dhawan Proud Of Being Responsible After Scoring Ranji Trophy Hundred Vs Hyderabad

As the second day's play is about to begin, Delhi are currently batting at 269/6 against Hyderabad in a Group A fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal won the toss and made the Shikhar Dhawan-led Delhi side bat first. Although he did not get much support from the other end, Dhawan held his own and is currently unbeaten on 137.

Shikhar Dhawan's rescue act for Delhi

On December 25, Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback into cricket after suffering a knee injury in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match last month. Leading the Delhi side, Dhawan opened the innings along with Kunal Chandela. Chandela, however, did not manage to score more than a run and even regular skipper Dhruv Shorey fell at zero. Other batsmen could not make too much of a difference as well. Only Dhawan managed to hold his end and reached a hundred. He is currently batting on 137 along with Kunwar Bidhuri, who is batting on 22.

Shikhar Dhawan speaks on the responsibility that he held

Shikhar Dhawan spoke about his innings in an interview with a group of reporters on Wednesday post stumps. He revealed that he took the responsibility of Delhi's innings on himself and went about his business in a more mature manner than his usual, expressive self. He mentioned curbing his instincts when it comes to attacking the Hyderabad spinner Mehdi Hasan because he could not risk losing his wicket. Dhawan also admitted that he made some technical tweaks to sustain his wicket.

In the past, Shikhar Dhawan had publicly acknowledged his intentions to play Test cricket for India again. Dhawan has had a tough 2019 owing to a few injuries and lacklustre form. His dodgy form has had a few experts comment that his T20I position may have permanently been taken by KL Rahul. Dhawan has also not made Test appearances for the country in recent times and his ODI contributions in the World Cup were cut short because of an injury he sustained in the initial part of the tournament. Along with Dhawan, Ishant Sharma has also made a comeback into cricket in the same Ranji match.

