Chesteshwar Pujara's Perfect Response To Getting Dropped From Team Sets Internet Ablaze

The Indian cricket team faced a disappointing loss against Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023. Team India's batting lineup was badly exposed by the Aussie pacers and big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to deliver on the big occasion. This was also the Indian team's second consecutive loss in the World Test Championship Final.

Cheteshwar Pujara gets snubbed from Test squad following poor performance in WTC 2023 Final

Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, often known as the 'wall' of the Indian cricket team, failed to deliver in the final of the World Test Championship. Pujara came up with scores of 14 and 27 in both innings against the Aussies in the WTC 2023 Final. The fans expected the right-handed batter to score a big ton in the game, which had immense magnitude. But he had to walk off early after playing an irresponsible shot in the second innings. He was later dropped from the team and was not picked for the Test squad to play against West Indies.

Pujara makes a brilliant comeback after Test squad omission

After getting dropped from the Test squad, Cheteshwar Pujara made a brilliant return with the bat and smashed a hundred while playing for West Zone in the semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2023. Playing against Central Zone, Pujara is currently batting 133* runs off 278 balls at stumps on Day four. The right-handed batsman will look forward to adding more runs to his tally on Day 5.

Cheteshwar Pujara has now hit 60 first-class hundreds and is placed at number 4 with former Indian batsman Vijay Hazare on the list of most first-class hundreds by Indian batsmen.

Cheteshwar Pujara's tremendous comeback sets the internet ablaze

The internet was full of reactions after Cheteshwar Pujara's tremendous comeback following his snub from the Test team.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Test career

Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has played 103 Tests in his entire career and has 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. Pujara has also slammed 19 hundreds and 35 half-centuries throughout his Test career.