Ex-India coach comes down heavily on BCCI after controversial Cheteshwar Pujara snub

Cheteshwar Pujara's snub from the impending West Indies tour is still a burning issue as voices have continued to emerge from different corners of the cricket world calling the ruling out as unjustified. Pujara, who has long served as the number 3 batsman in Tests for Team India, appeared to be dropped by selectors following an unimpactful WTC 2023 final. The move by selectors propelled reactions from the cricket world and from Sunil Gavaskar to Aakash Chopra many have communicated their thoughts on the removal of Pujara. The flow hasn't stopped as a former coach has also laid in his views on the subject.

A couple of fresh faces in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar have received a call-up for the upcoming India tour of the West Indies, however, in the process some old guards have seemingly been shown the way out. Cheteshwar Pujara belongs to the latter category and opinions are rife about the dismissal of the right-hander from the squad.

Ex-India coach goes hard on BCCI after Cheteshwar Pujara's snub

While many ex-cricketers have already expressed discontent over the decision of the decision makers, former India women's head coach WV Raman has also criticized BCCI by stating that Pujara "deserves to be treated properly".

"The problem is that they have picked four possible openers, and they have dropped Pujara, which is another bone of contention. A cricketer like Pujara has done a lot for Indian cricket, and he has been instrumental for India winning both at home and abroad on quite a few occasions," Raman told former India opener Aakash Chopra on the latter's Youtube channel.

"He deserves to be treated properly. In the event, if they think it's the end of Pujara, he could have been given a better exit, but that's how things happen sometimes, and this is not the first case again. There are a lot of precedences as far as this kind of treatment is concerned."

"The presumption is that out of the four openers, they would probably utilise one at No. 3. Whether it's Gill or Ruturaj Gaikwad remains to be seen. That is once again not explicitly stated, and that again creates a little bit of a grey area for people who are keen to know things."

What consequence or bliss will the removal of Pujara bring only time will tell. Do you think we have seen the end of Cheteshwar Pujara?