Chinese Cricket Team Bowled Out For 23, Malaysia Seamer Syazrul Idrus Smashes Record Books

Despite China's status as a sporting giant in various individual disciplines, such as table tennis and badminton, the nation has struggled to establish a significant presence in cricket. The game of cricket has deep historical roots in countries like England, Australia, and India, where it has garnered immense popularity and a passionate following over the years. While China's emphasis on developing elite athletes in other sports has yielded great success in international competitions, cricket has not been prioritized in the same way.

3 things you need to know

China are slated to host the upcoming Asian Games, which also includes cricket

China recently lost a ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier match

Malaysia bowled China out for just 23 runs in 11.2 overs, winning by 8 wickets

Malaysian bowler registers huge record as China bowled out for 23

The opening day of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament witnessed a historic moment that left a mark in T-20 cricket history. During a match against China, Syazrul Idrus, the talented bowler from Malaysia, achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first-ever bowler in T20 Internationals to claim a seven-wicket haul in a single match.

Facing off against China in the series opener at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia secured a convincing victory, defeating their opponents by eight wickets. Idrus was the standout performer in the match, showcasing exceptional bowling skills as he returned with astonishing individual figures of 7/8.

Notably, prior to Idrus's incredible achievement, only twelve bowlers, including renowned names like Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal from India, Australian spinner Ashton Agar, and Sri Lankan's Ajantha Mendis, had managed to earn six-wicket hauls in Men's T20I matches. No bowler had ever taken a seven-wicket haul.

Idrus, a right-arm pacer, wreaked havoc on China's batting lineup, taking down seven opposition batters with precision. In a masterful display of control and accuracy, the 32-year-old conceded just 8 runs in his four overs, including a maiden over. Consequently, China could only muster a meager total of 23 runs before being dismissed within 11.2 overs.

Despite losing two early wickets during their own batting, Malaysia successfully chased down the target in the fifth over. Interestingly, China is scheduled to host the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, which will also include cricket. It will be fascinating to see how China performs in the competition as hosts.

