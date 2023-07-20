ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers: Everything to know about dates and fixtures and teams

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers have kicked off on 20th July. The European leg started in Edinburgh as seven teams Austria, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Jersey and Scotland have been pitted against each other as this tournament will last for 21 days. West Indies and the USA have already been qualified for the tournament for being the hosts and they will be joined by Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka who have secured qualification for the tournament.

3 things you need to know

West Indies and USA will host the 2024 T20 World Cup

England is the defending champion of this tournament

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the two top ranked unqualified teams

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers kickstarted from 20th July

England currently hold the T20 World Cup having defeated Pakistan in Melbourne to lift the coveted trophy. Teams from America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and East Asia-Pacific regions will also be seen participating in the tournament.

Scotland were heartbroken for missing out on a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup and they will be adamant to showcase their talent in this edition of the tournament.

Scotland captain, Richie Berrington said: “We are looking forward to what is another great opportunity to qualify for a World Cup, and it’s exciting for everyone in Scottish cricket to be hosting the Europe Qualifier. It will be great to play in front of home crowds again.”



ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Qualifiers schedule

Regional Finals 2023

Europe (2 qualifying teams)

20-28 July 2023 - Scotland

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Scotland.

East Asia Pacific (1 qualifying team)

21-29 July 2023 - Papua New Guinea

Japan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Vanuatu.

Americas (1 qualifying team)

30 September-7 October 2023 - Bermuda

Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Panama.

Africa (2 qualifying teams)

20 November – 1 December 2023 - Namibia

Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe.

Asia (2 qualifying teams)

Dates & location TBA

Bahrain, Hong Kong, Nepal, Oman, Singapore, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Winner of Sub Regional Qualifier A & Winner of Sub Regional Qualifier B.