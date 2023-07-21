ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Iconic Silverware Reaches Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

The wait for the most popular cricket tournament in the world is over as the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is just three months away. The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup will take place in India from October 5, 2023, wherein defending champions England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played on November 19, 2023

For the first time in the history of cricket, India will single-handedly host an ODI World Cup

The Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held for 45 days across ten different venues

ICC World Cup trophy tour reaches Lucknow

The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy tour began from June 27, 2023, and will go across 18 different countries of the world. Currently, the ODI World Cup trophy is in India and has reached the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow

VIDEO | ICC Cricket World Cup trophy unveiled at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

The ODI Cricket World Cup trophy will remain in India till July 24, 2023, and then will head to the United States of America. The trophy will come back to India once again from August 14 to 15, 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour: Full Schedule

27 June – 14 July: India

India 15 – 16 July: New Zealand

New Zealand 17 – 18 July: Australia

Australia 19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea 22 – 24 July: India

India 25 – 27 July: USA

USA 28 – 30 July: West Indies

West Indies 31 July – 4 August: Pakistan

Pakistan 5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 7 – 9 August: Bangladesh

Bangladesh 10 – 11 August: Kuwait

Kuwait 12 – 13 August: Bahrain

Bahrain 14 – 15 August: India

India 16 – 18 August: Italy

Italy 19 – 20 August: France

France 21 – 24 August: England

England 25 – 26 August: Malaysia

Malaysia 27 – 28 August: Uganda

Uganda 29 – 30 August: Nigeria

Nigeria 31 August – 3 September: South Africa

South Africa From 4 September: India

The Indian cricket team is one of the favourite teams to lift the ODI World Cup 2023 and also bring the trophy back home after a gap of 12 years. Rohit Sharma and Co. will play its first match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023.