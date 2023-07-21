ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Iconic Silverware Reaches Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Quick links:
Cricket World Cup trophy 2023 in the outer space (Image: ICC)
The wait for the most popular cricket tournament in the world is over as the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is just three months away. The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup will take place in India from October 5, 2023, wherein defending champions England will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy tour began from June 27, 2023, and will go across 18 different countries of the world. Currently, the ODI World Cup trophy is in India and has reached the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
VIDEO | ICC Cricket World Cup trophy unveiled at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/mrSdmjdnVR— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2023
The ODI Cricket World Cup trophy will remain in India till July 24, 2023, and then will head to the United States of America. The trophy will come back to India once again from August 14 to 15, 2023.
Full schedule of the Trophy Tour:
The Indian cricket team is one of the favourite teams to lift the ODI World Cup 2023 and also bring the trophy back home after a gap of 12 years. Rohit Sharma and Co. will play its first match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8, 2023.