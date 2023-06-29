ICC issues list of 5 key matches at World Cup 2023; India vs Pakistan game ranked No. 1

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19. The International Cricket Council on Tuesday unveiled the official schedule for the coveted 50-over tournament. World Cup 2023 will kick-start with a game between defending champs England and the finalist of the 2019 edition, New Zealand, on October 5. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium - the world's biggest cricket stadium.

India won their last 50-over World Cup back in 2011 under the leadership of MS Dhoni

This will be the first Cricket World Cup for Rohit Sharma as captain of the team

India lost to New Zealand in the semifinal of the previous World Cup

Five most anticipated games of Cricket World Cup 2023

India v Pakistan - Ahmedabad - October 15

Encounters between India and Pakistan are consistently highly anticipated, and the excitement reaches new heights when they face each other in a World Cup match. In this particular rivalry, India has been the dominant force, emerging victorious in all seven encounters between the two nations in 50-over World Cups.

During the previous edition of the tournament, Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role, displaying his brilliance as he scored an outstanding 140 runs to lead India to a comprehensive 89-run victory (by DLS method) in Manchester. Currently serving as the captain of the Indian team, Sharma proved to be the decisive factor in that memorable clash.

England v New Zealand, Ahmedabad - October 5

The unforgettable final of the last World Cup is etched in cricket history as one of the most thrilling matches ever played. The upcoming tournament opener will witness a renewed clash between the same two teams. England and New Zealand, based on initial observations, seem to be strong contenders as the tournament reaches its crucial stages. Therefore, securing a victory in the first match will be crucial for teams aiming to gain early momentum as the competition intensifies.

India v Australia - Chennai - October 8

This highly anticipated match holds tremendous significance for various reasons, as it brings together two of the finest 50-over teams in world cricket who will strive for a strong start in the tournament. On October 8, all eyes will be on Chennai as India kicks off their World Cup campaign, facing the formidable challenge of taking on the five-time champions, Australia. Rohit Sharma's side will undoubtedly face a tough task in this encounter.

Australia v South Africa, Lucknow - October 13

During the 2019 World Cup, South Africa had a relatively modest record, winning just three matches. However, it is worth noting that one of those victories occurred in the final group-stage match against Australia in Manchester. Faf du Plessis played a pivotal role in that triumph, showcasing his brilliance with a superb century. While it remains uncertain whether the prominent South African batsman will feature in the upcoming tournament in India, his recent impactful performances in this year's Indian Premier League demonstrated his competence in white-ball cricket. The veteran right-hander proved that he is more than capable of making a significant impact in the limited-overs format.

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Dharamsala - October 7

Bangladesh emerged as one of the unexpected success stories during the qualifying process for this World Cup. Despite being ranked below several higher-ranked teams, the Asian side defied expectations and secured a commendable third-place finish in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Building upon the momentum gained from that achievement, it becomes crucial for Bangladesh to showcase their collective strength and secure a victory in its inaugural appearance at the 50-over showcase. However, they will face a formidable challenge in the form of Afghanistan, a team known for their capabilities and skills in the cricketing arena.

