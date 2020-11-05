Chris Gayle Has The Perfect Idea For What Virat Kohli Can Gift Himself For His Birthday

Christopher Henry Gayle had a very special birthday wish for batting megastar Virat Kohli who turned 32 on Thursday. Wishes poured in for the Team Indian skipper who is currently leading Bangalore in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 that is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

'Bring it home': Chris Gayle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Universe Boss' wished Virat by calling him a 'legend' and then urged the top-ranked ODI batsman to bring the cup home for Bangalore this time around.

Happy birthday legend, @imVkohli ...wish you many more KaKa! Bring it home for RCB 🏆 ✊🏿🙏🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/4y0FMmJCv3 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 5, 2020

Bangalore in Dream11 IPL 2020

The Virat Kohli-led side are yet to win their major silverware in the marquee tournament. They had reached the finals thrice in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively but could not succeed in going all the way. However, with the sublime form they are in this season, it might be their best chance to win the trophy.

Coming back to the tournament, Bangalore finished fourth in the league stages with 14 points in the same number of matches. This is also the first time since the 2016 edition that the three-time finalists have succeeded in making the playoffs.

Virat Kohli and his team will next be seen in action against southern rivals Hyderabad in the Eliminator that will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. The winner of this contest will face the loser of Qualifier 1 in the second Qualifier on Sunday for a place in the final while the loser will be knocked out from this year's competition.

The Bangalore skipper himself is having an outstanding run with the bat this season as he has so far managed to amass 460 runs in 14 matches. His team will be expecting him to come out all guns blazing in the knockouts as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

