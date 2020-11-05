Sachin Tendulkar Opens Up On How Youngsters Have Excelled After Representing Mumbai

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar said that the Indian Premier League franchise as well as the team with the maximum number of titles Mumbai has a positive effect on youngsters as the side nurtured young talents who later played for the Indian team.

According to Tendulkar, youngsters learn so much from the fellow teammates during the tournament which gives a new dimension and meaning to their career.

Two of the team's key members Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have succeeded in making a tremendous impact while representing the Indian team for so many years.

'We spotted promise and talent': Sachin Tendulkar

"If you go a few seasons back, there are so many youngsters who have come in as a new face and they have gone on to play for India and done magnificently. So is the case with these youngsters. Nobody knows which direction they are going to go in from here. But we have spotted promise and that talent. Having spent time with the Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on all youngsters," Tendulkar said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle. "It gives a new dimension, a new meaning to their career. There are so many guys with so much experience. They have got so much to tell you and so much to share with you. You get almost close to two months to spend time with them. In the dressing room, in the hotel room and go out to have meals together. You learn a lot provided you are prepared to learn," he added. Leggie Rahul Chahar is one of those promising youngsters who has had an outstanding season so far with 15 scalps in 14 matches. Another promising youngster Ishan Kishan has also succeeded in making his bat do the talking for the title-holders as the southpaw has amassed 428 runs in 12 games.

Coming back to the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, the Rohit Sharma-led side finished the league stages as the table-toppers with 18 points from 14 games. Not only did they become the first side to consolidate a playoff berth but also earned themselves the right to play the Qualifier 1.

Race to the Final

The winner of this contest will be through to the final that will be played next Tuesday in Dubai while the loser gets a second chance to make amends as they will be facing the winner of Friday's Eliminator in Qualifier 2 that will be played on Sunday. The second Qualifier will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The reigning champions Mumbai will be hoping to make a sixth final appearance while Shreyas Iyer & Co. will be eyeing a maiden berth in the tournament decider.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai Indians Twitter)

(With ANI Inputs)

