Ponting Says Shane Watson Is One Of The 'under-rated' Players To Have Represented Aus

Ricky Ponting came forward to congratulate his former Australian team-mate as well as good friend Shane Watson after he bid adieu to all forms of the game on Tuesday. The veteran cricketer had represented the three-time champions in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. The MS Dhoni-led side had a forgettable outing as they finished at the seventh position with 12 points from 14 matches.

'One of the more underrated players Australia has had': Ricky Ponting

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time World Cup winner mentioned that he every minute of playing alongside 'Watto'. At the same time, 'Punter' also added that he was a brilliant teammate and someone whom he loves calling a close friend.

Furthermore, Ponting who had led Australia to successive World Cup triumphs in 2003 and, 2007 reckoned that he is one of the more underrated players Australia has had and then went on to wish him luck for his second innings.

Read Ricky Ponting's tweet here:

Congrats on a brilliant career @ShaneRWatson33. Loved every minute of playing alongside you, you were a brilliant team mate and someone I love calling a close friend. I think one of the more underrated players Australia has had. Enjoy retirement. pic.twitter.com/KdOjM5ECBF — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 4, 2020

Watto's association with Chennai

Watson had a hot & cold season in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 as he managed to amass 299 runs in the 11 matches that he got to play. He was roped in by Chennai in the 2018 edition where he scored a match-winning century against southern rivals Hyderabad. This impactful knock helped the Yellow Army win their third IPL crown.

In the 2019 season, the veteran all-rounder once again played a sheet anchor's role to perfection with a superb knock of 80. However, he was run out in the penultimate over as Chennai had to finish as the runners-up after a thrilling one-run loss at the hands of arch-rivals Mumbai who went on to win their record fourth title.

Shane Watson's international career

Watson had brought curtains down on his successful international career back in 2016. He had represented Australia for more than half-a-decade. The 39-year-old had first burst on to the screen at the highest level in 2002 and since then, went on to represent the Aussies in 59 Tests, 109 One Day Internationals, and 58 T20Is.

The elegant cricketer was an integral member of the Australian side that won three World Cups in 2003, 2007, and, 2015 editions respectively. He was also a part of the Ricky Ponting-led side's back-to-back Champions Trophy triumphs in 2006, and, 2009.

(Image Courtesy: Ricky Ponting Twitter)

