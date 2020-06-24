Chris Gayle Recalls His Destructive 175-run Knock At Bengaluru In IPL 2013

Chris Gayle recalled his splendid knock of 175 against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013. Gayle took all the Pune bowlers to the cleaners on that belter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore where he had made batting look very easy. Meanwhile, the destructive opening batsman has revealed what was his mindset prior to that knock while interacting with his Kings XI Punjab team-mate and good friend Mayank Agarwal.

'The wicket was a belter': Chris Gayle

“I remember we were put in to bat first and rain interrupted the proceedings after a couple of overs. So we had to return to the dressing room. My West Indies teammate Ravi Rampaul was in the side that time and I told him that the wicket was a belter. We needed to get a minimum of 170-180 to give ourselves a chance to win the game. Eventually, I walked back into the middle after the rain subsided and I picked up from where I left off,” said the Caribbean power-hitter while speaking to Agarwal on 'Open Nets with Mayank'.



“I was in that flow and rhythm. As a batsman, you get the feeling sometimes that you cannot do anything wrong. And it was one of those days. It was remarkable that I was speaking about a team total of 175 but ended up scoring those many runs myself,” the 'Universe Boss' added.

When Gayle batted Pune out of the contest

Pune skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, his decision backfired completely as RCB had posted a mammoth total of 263/5 in their 20 overs which was way beyond Pune Warriors' reach. In reply, PWI's run chase never took off as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Even though Steve Smith scored a hard-fought 41, all he could manage to do was delay the inevitable as Pune crawled their way to 133/9 in their 20 overs as the Bangalore franchise registered an emphatic win by 130 runs.

