Rahul Dravid Pips Sachin Tendulkar As Greatest Indian Test Batsman In The Last 50 Years

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid beat 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar to be crowned as the greatest Indian Test batsman in the last 50 years. The result was declared following a poll conducted by Wisden India on Facebook with over 11,000 fans taking part in voting. Rahul Dravid is widely considered as the greatest Test batsmen of all time and together with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, the quadrant formed the ‘Fab Four’ of the Indian batting line-up for a major part of the 2000s.

Also Read: Piyush Chawla Leaves Out First Captain Rahul Dravid From His All-time Test XI

Rahul Dravid better Test batsman than Sachin Tendulkar

Rahul Dravid emerged as the winner with 52% of the total votes, while Sachin Tendulkar could only muster 48% votes. The other Indian cricketers who were included in the poll were Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar. While Sachin Tendulkar beat Virat Kohli in the poll, Rahul Dravid got the better of Sunil Gavaskar to find a place in the final. In the third-place play-off between Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli, it was the former opener who edged out the current captain.

"Much like Dravid batted during his playing career, he dug in and fought back in the poll, eventually crossing the line with a decent lead at the very end."



👏https://t.co/63HHgb5dl5 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) June 23, 2020

Also Read: Ex-India Coach Reveals Funny Reason Behind Virender Sehwag Not Going To The Gym

Rahul Dravid misses out on Piyush Chawla's all-time Test XI

Despite being crowned as the greatest Indian Test batsman in the last 50 years, Rahul Dravid still failed to find a spot in the Piyush Chawla's all-time Test XI. The CSK spinner recently picked his all-time Test XI which had three Indians in form of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev. The other cricketers who found a place in the playing XI were Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Curtly Ambrose and Jacques Kallis (12th man).

Also Read: 'I Hope China Sudhar Jaaye': Sehwag Salutes Brave Martyrs Of Indian Army After LAC Clash

Rahul Dravid’s illustrious career

Rahul Dravid has represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I between 1996 and 2012 to tally over 24,000 international runs. The 47-year-old racked up 36 centuries and 63 fifties in 286 Test innings and an additional 12 centuries and 83 half-centuries in 318 ODI innings. Some of his memorable batting efforts in Tests includes his innings at the 2001 Eden Gardens Test, his 233 in Adelaide 2003, along with a marathon 270 at Rawalpindi in 2004.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Trolls Fan Who Asks Him To Choose Between Sachin Tendulkar & Virender Sehwag

(IMAGE CREDIT: BCCI/ICC Twitter images)