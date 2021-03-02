Chris Gayle Reveals HUGE West Indies Goal, Credits IPL 2020 For Making Him More 'Flexible'

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is set to make a national comeback after a gap of almost a year-and-a-half. The cricketer has been selected for West Indies’ T20I squad for their upcoming three-match home series against Sri Lanka. Being one of the four specialist opening batsmen in the side, Gayle recently spoke at a media conference where he addressed his imminent batting position.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021: Chris Gayle eyes T20 World Cup 2021, ready to bat anywhere in top 5

Chris Gayle last represented his national side in an ODI against India in August 2019. Since then, rumours of retirement have been circulating the cricketer because at the time, he was nearing the age of 40. During the press conference, the legendary batsman admitted that he did consider “walking away from the game” but was asked to continue playing by fans and experts.

Chris Gayle added that even though he continued playing franchise cricket, he got a call from Cricket West Indies and was asked if he would be interested in making a national comeback. The left-handed batsman admitted to immediately responding “Yes, I want to play for West Indies”.

Apparently, he still has some unfinished business at the international level. The 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup-winner said that he wants to add a third title to his cabinet by winning this year’s T20 World Cup in India. Gayle said that he is looking forward to start his T20 World Cup preparation by winning every series that leads up to it because the “bigger picture is to get three T20 titles under” his belt.

Chris Gayle says he is “flexible” in the batting order

Chris Gayle batted at No. 3 for the Punjab Kings franchise in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even though he usually opens the innings for both, West Indies as well as in his T20 franchise commitments, Gayle said he was asked to bat at No. 3 by Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble. Apparently, the T20 behemoth had no qualms about coming one-down the order as he considers himself “pretty much flexible”.

Chris Gayle believes his Punjab Kings IPL 2020 stint made him a “No. 3 specialist”. He claimed that for West Indies, he is willing to play and bat anywhere they want. Gayle added that even if he is batting at No. 3 or No. 5, he can still be the “best No. 3 in the world, best No. 5 in the world”.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, March 3 at Antigua’s Coolidge Cricket Ground. The Sri Lankan cricket team is currently on a month-long tour to the Caribbean to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

Chris Gayle among Punjab Kings players for IPL 2021 season

On January 20, the Punjab Kings franchise announced a list of all their retentions for the IPL 2021 season. Chris Gayle was among the 16 Punjab Kings players retained from their previous squad alongside the likes of captain KL Rahul and star-attractions Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Kings squad, after they made some new additions at the IPL 2021 auction.

