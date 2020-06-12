Jordan Believes England Have Set An Example By 'embracing Diversity', Opines On Racism

England's Chris Jordan believes that his side has set an example by embracing diversity and that the side openly addresses issues of racial discrimination when the need arises. Following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the giant impetus gained by the Black Lives Matter movement, cricket stars have voiced out against racism and have called for zero tolerance to any discrimination based on skin colour. Chris Jordan pointed out that the England team co-existed peacefully with members from diverse cultures and that the issues of racism were promptly addressed by the side if they transpired.

'A good example to follow'

Talking to SkySports, the England pacer pointed out at the team's diversity consisting of the likes of Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and said that the balanced side was well-led by skipper Eoin Morgan. Jordan revealed that all individuals of the team had a role to play in disseminating anti-racial policies and that racism wasn't an issue for England. Urging the rest to view England as a team that has set an example by embracing diversity, Jordan said that the team enjoyed good camaraderie, both on and off the pitch, and that the mutual respect shared by the players' was key to the success of the diverse side.

Bravo, Sammy demand equality & respect

West Indies' star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo joined his former teammates in raising his voice against discrimination based on colour, saying 'enough is enough'. Following the murder of George Floyd and the protests that rocked the US in the aftermath, former Windies skipper Daren Sammy and power-hitter Chris Gayle opened up about racism in cricket and called for ICC to take cognizance of the discrimination and demanded the governing body to take a stance. Dwayne Bravo joined his countrymen in speaking out against racial discrimination and demanded for respect and equality.

Speaking to Pommie Mbangwa on Instagram, Dwayne Bravo said that he had seen the world discriminate against black people, being one himself and that the community has never asked for revenge. The former Windies skipper demanded to know why they were being greeted with hate and discrimination despite respecting everyone equally. Bravo said that the black community did not want a 'revenge war' but just wanted to be treated equally.

