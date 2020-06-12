Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail Become First 2 Pakistan Players To Back Out Of England Tour

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and batsman Haris Sohail have pulled their names out of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series which is scheduled to be played in August-September. The England vs Pakistan 2020 series will see three Tests and as many T20Is being played. Mohammad Amir decided to withdraw his name as he is anticipating the birth of his second child while Haris Sohail cited personal reasons for pulling out from the tour. Pakistan will be sending a 28-member squad for the T20I and the Test series.

Mohammad Amir and Haris Sohail pull out from England vs Pakistan 2020 series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement which said that Mohammad Amir has withdrawn so that he can attend the birth of his second child in August, while Haris Sohail will miss the tour because of family reasons. The statement further read that Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad, as well as pre-series and series schedule, will be announced in due course.

Interestingly, Mohammad Amir was axed out of the list of players who got central contracts from the PCB for the 2020-21 season. The 28-year old was expected to be a part of the T20I squad while Haris Sohail was set to be part of both the T20I and the Test squads.

Earlier in the week, the PCB cancelled a players’ training camp at the National Cricket Academy due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the country. The PCB had said that taking into account the COVID-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, which is why the PCB decided not to hold a training camp prior to their departure for England. Instead, the PCB asked ECB to prepare an itinerary which allows the Pakistan team to reach London early in June. The squad was originally scheduled to land in the UK on July 6.

Younis Khan reckons Babar Azam should be compared with Virat Kohli after 4-5 years

Former Pakistan captain and the team's current batting coach, Younis Khan made a huge claim about Babar Azam recently. While speaking to reporters, Younis Khan said that he doesn't like comparisons. He lauded Virat Kohli's game and said that the Indian captain is without any doubt the top batsman today who has performed across all formats.

Younis Khan further said that Babar Azam has also performed in all formats in recent times. He added that Babar Azam has the potential to become a legend of the game like Virat Kohli although not now but in five years time. Younis Khan further said that after four-five years, if comparisons are drawn between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, then it would be more suitable.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER