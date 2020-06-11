Rohit Sharma Reveals He's Missing What He Loves To Do The Most Amid Lockdown

Rohit Sharma has come forward and revealed that he is missing doing what he loves the most and that is hitting huge sixes at will. Rohit was last seen in action during the fifth and final away T20I against New Zealand in early February. Unfortunately, his tour was cut short as he suffered a calf injury and was ruled out for the rest of the series. The Men In Blue whitewashed the Kiwis in the shortest format. However, the hosts returned the favour in the ODI and the Test series that followed.

'Miss doing this': Rohit Sharma

Taking to Instagram, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain had posted a video where he can be seen hitting some humungous sixes and what stands out here is that he can be seen taking a few world-class bowlers to the cleaners. It seems that the 'Hitman' has given a tribute to himself by appreciating his own incredible batting abilities.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely as of now. Sharma was all set to lead the defending champions Mumbai Indians. MI were supposed to lock horns against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, not only the Mumbai franchise be hoping to retain their title but will also be eyeing their record fifth IPL crown.

At the same time, India's three-match bilateral ODI series against South Africa has been rescheduled at a later date while their away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka next month has been postponed as well.

