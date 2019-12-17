Chris Lynn Becomes Highest Run-getter In Big Bash History After Hitting An Insane Six

The 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash League went underway on December 17 as Brisbane Heat faced Sydney Thunder at The Gabba. Even though Brisbane Heat went down by 29 runs in the opening encounter, their skipper Chris Lynn created a major record in Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition. In classic ‘Lynnsanity’ manner, the right-hander struck a six to become the all-time leading run-scorer of Big Bash history.

What a way to do it.



In true Lynnsanity style, @lynny50 brings up his BBL runs record with a six at the Gabba #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/G3JTDIa2X9 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2019

Chris Lynn becomes highest run-scorer in Big Bash history

The proceedings began with Sydney Thunder captain Callum Ferguson winning the toss and opting to bat first. The Thunder posted 172-6 from their allotted 20 overs and their skipper top-scored with an unbeaten 73 off 44 balls. In reply, Brisbane Heat lost their first wicket in their second over itself. Tom Banton’s dismissal prompted Heat captain Chris Lynn to walk out to the middle.

Lynn struck a six on the leg-side off Chris Tremain’s bowling to surpass Michael Klinger’s run tally in league’s history. He was eventually dismissed for just nine runs by the same bowler. The 29-year old now has 1,954 runs from 62 innings and is just seven runs ahead from the now-retired Klinger.

The baton has been passed.



Chris Lynn (1953) passes Michael Klinger as the BBL all-time leading run scorer! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QqwiKRRhza — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2019

Chris Lynn will continue to lead Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash. For their next game, they will face Melbourne Stars at the Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast on December 20.

Meanwhile, Chris Lynn was released by Kolkata Knight Riders during the recently concluded IPL trading window. Lynn is now up for grabs as the cricketer is one of the 332 players to go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2020 auction on December 19 in Kolkata.

It wasn't his night tonight, but it was enough to become your new @BBL all-time leading run scorer... Great stuff @lynny50 👊#BringTheHeat #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/VwFXCbcAQe — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 17, 2019

