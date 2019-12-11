Chris Lynn Confirms Prioritizing IPL Over Australia Commitments From 2020 Season

Explosive Australian batsman Chris Lynn has made it clear that T20 cricket will be his sole focus from now on. The 29-year-old has become one of the format's biggest players in recent years as he has graced almost every T20 league in the world with his presence and immense talent alike. Lynn's career has been plagued by injuries and bad timing.

Chris Lynn confirms commitment to T20 and T10 cricket

Talking to cricket.com.au, Lynn explained that the hectic schedule of the longer formats of cricket played a big factor in his decision to now only play T20I cricket for Australia or participate in T20 or T10 leagues around the world. He also added that cricket is just a part of life and sometimes one needs to prioritise their happiness by having a work-life balance. Lynn has been enjoying the T20 format more and the opportunities with newer leagues coming up excites the Australian opener tremendously.

Lynn also revealed that he had missed a T20 tournament to play the Australian Domestic One-Day tournament in 2018 but chose to not do so in 2019. He also did not want to take the spot of a deserving player who could make better use of his place in the team. The Aussie also mentioned how he has not been able to make the most of his international appearances for Australia and how he will try to make his place in the team for next year's T20 World Cup on home soil.

Chris Lynn: A Global icon

Essentially, Lynn has indirectly said that he will now be completely committed to play in the IPL as his participation in Australia's ODI team is virtually non-existent. He was surprisingly released by KKR ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction and is expected to win a massive bid by any of the franchises on December 19. He will also continue captaining his team Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and will try and become the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament. Lynn scored a mammoth 371 runs in the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

