Chris Morris IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth & Other Info On Most Expensive Player Of All-time

South Africa's Chris Morris has established himself as a premier fast bowler in white-ball cricket over the years. The speedster also has proved his mettle with the bat on multiple occasions and is a useful batsman down the order as well. The player's all-around skills helped him fetch a lucrative contract in the Indian Premier League as well. The Chris Morris IPL auction deal stands at a record INR 16.25 crore.

How much is the Chris Morris net worth figure?

According to featuredsource.com, the Chris Morris net worth was estimated to be around ₹25 crore prior to winning the IPL 2021 deal. The cricketer's income comprises of the compensation received from representing the South Africa national side in international cricket. Moreover, the 33-year-old also is a popular name in franchise cricket and takes home a handsome paycheck for his appearances in global T20 leagues as well.

Over the years, Chris Morris has had associations with brands such as New Balance, Kookaburra, Nixon London and more. The Chris Morris IPL 2021 deal will undoubtedly have a significant impact on his overall net worth as well.

Chris Morris stats in the IPL

The all-rounder made his first appearance in the cash-rich league in the 2013 season. The South African cricketer has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Rajasthan side have shown immense faith in the cricketer, and they have acquired his services for the forthcoming season as well.

The Chris Morris stats in the IPL make up for a staggering read. Having played 70 matches in the competition so far, the talented player has picked up 80 wickets at an economy rate of 7.81. Morris also has two half-centuries in the league to his name and has an overall strike-rate of 157.87.

Chris Morris reaction on becoming the most expensive IPL auction pick

Chris Morris IPL 2021 auction news

The Proteas all-rounder became the most expensive player at an IPL auction. In the recently-concluded mini-auction, Morris entered with a base price of INR 75 lakh. The defending champions Mumbai Indians and the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore both showed interest before Rajasthan Royals made a belated entry after RCB pulled out at INR 10 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Chris Morris net worth and Chris Morris IPL salary are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Chris Morris Instagram

