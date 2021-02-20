Harbhajan Singh Subtly Takes Dig At 'Retirement' Critics After KKR IPL Auction Bid: WATCH

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh had gone unsold during the first set of the IPL auction 2021. However, the off-spinner was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was ₹2 crore and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him.

ALSO READ | Jhye Richardson reveals emotions while witnessing ₹14 CR bid at IPL 2021 auction: WATCH

Harbhajan Singh announces his comeback to IPL in grand manner

After Bhajji went unsold in the first round, his name started trending on Twitter with a certain section of fans asking him to retire stating that his time as a professional cricketer is over. However, the KKR franchise showed faith in the seasoned cricketer and acquired his services for the IPL 2021.

Just a day after getting a deal at IPL auction 2021, Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram and silenced his critics by uploading a video. The video is a compilation of a few Harbhajan Singh wickets that he grabbed during his international career. The montage consists of Harbhajan's famous dismissal of Michael Clarke in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup followed by wickets of Tillakaratne Dilshan (India vs Sri Lanka ODI) and Michael Hussey (India v Australia Test) in the past.

ALSO READ | MI team 2021 have funny take on buying Jimmy Neesham, fans laud social media team: WATCH

In the video, Harbhajan can also be seen roaring, thus announcing his comeback into the IPL after he decided to give the tournament a miss last year due to COVID-19. Notably, Harbhajan used the famous Punjabi song 'Le Chakk Main Aa Gya' by Parmish Verma in the video, which means 'I am back'.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction: Punjab Kings leave fans in splits after cashing in on #ShwetaMemes trend

KKR players 2021 bought at IPL auction

Meanwhile, besides Harbhajan, KKR bought Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan who has been a part of the franchise in the past. The Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 price is ₹3.2 crore. Other players who were bought by KKR at IPL auction are Ben Cutting (₹75 lakh), Karun Nair (₹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (₹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (₹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (₹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (₹20 lakh).

KKR players 2021 retained ahead of IPL auction

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

How much is Harbhajan Singh net worth?

According to networthbro.com, the Harbhajan Singh net worth itself is estimated to be ₹63 crore. The Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player and his IPL salary. The Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises from his endorsements with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok. He also has two houses, i.e. in Mumbai and Jalandhar.

ALSO READ | IPL auction 2021: Arjun Tendulkar subjected to nepotism trolls after reacting to MI's bid

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.