Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021 Bid Makes Wasim Jaffer Comically Troll THIS CSK Bowler

Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has showcased his humorous side on social media on multiple occasions. The ex-cricketer has a penchant to tickle the funny bone of his followers, and he has also garnered immense appreciation because of the same. The 43-year-old once again came up with a witty tweet of his own after the IPL auction 2021, and this time it was Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood who was on the receiving end.

Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer trolls Josh Hazlewood on Twitter

India's Cheteshwar Pujara has carved a niche for himself in the longer format and has successfully established himself as a prominent member of the Test side. Known for countering, the opposition bowlers with his astute defense and exemplary resilience, the batsman is yet to prove his mettle in white-ball cricket. This could be the reason why Indian Premier League teams have been apprehensive of adding the player to their squads in recent years.

However, much to everyone's surprise, the Chennai Super Kings scalped the Test specialist in the recently concluded IPL 2021 auction at his base price of ₹50 lakh. Australia's Josh Hazlewood, who also is a part of the CSK squad 2021, was involved a fierce was involved in a fierce battle against Pujara in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was the Indian batter who ultimately played gutsy knocks against the fast bowler and tested his patience with his superior batsmanship.

Josh Hazlewood, in the past, has revealed how challenging it is to bowl to Cheteshwar Pujara, as he has the ability to wear bowlers out with his impeccable defence. Considering the fact that the two cricketers will train together with CSK, Wasim Jaffer took a dig at the fast bowler. It is a known fact that Hazlewood does not necessarily enjoy bowling to Pujara, and the cricketer-turned-coach pointed out that he will again have to do the same in the nets during the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Cheteshwar Pujara IPL 2021: India's CSK sign India's Test specialist for ₹50 lakh

We welcome the legend, Che #Bujji with a super cute applause from the auction hall! #WhistlePodu #SuperAuction 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/6RdJkKBy5O — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 18, 2021

CSK squad 2021

Players retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

Players purchased in IPL auction 2021: Moeen Ali (₹7 crore), K Gowtham (₹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (₹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (₹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (₹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (₹20 lakh)

