VIRAL: Chris Morris Showcases Super Football Skills, Seals Brilliant Run Out In BBL Match

Chris Morris has already made a lot of impression in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League. Now, he made his football skills do the talking as he effected a run-out during the Sydney derby between the Sixers and Thunder at the Spotless Stadium on Saturday.

Chris Morris showcases his football skills

This had happened in the very first over of the Sydney Sixers innings with Daniel Hughes on strike. On the penultimate delivery, Morris had bowled a length ball outside the off-stump as Hughes attempted to hit it through the offside. However, he could not time the ball well as it made contact with the edge of his bat and rolled on.

With no fielder there, the batsmen attempted a quick single but the tall pacer was quick enough to react as he made use of his excellent football skills to effect a brilliant run out. Meanwhile, Daniel Hughes was unfortunate to be at the receiving end because his bat had got stuck on the ground while being sent back to his crease by the non-striker.

''Terrific finish. It's a lovely finish by Chris Morris in the bottom corner. Excellent skills from Morris, the perfect start for Thunder'', said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Goodness gracious 😱



Elite footwork from Chris Morris. Not ideal running from Dan Hughes and Josh Philippe... #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/k0cD7ARqh1 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2020

