'MS Dhoni Has Started Preparing For IPL,' Confirms Jharkhand Coach Rajiv Kumar

MS Dhoni has been excluded from BCCI's annual contract list For Team India. However, neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the team management have given any hint about MS Dhoni's future in international cricket. Meanwhile, Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar has said that the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has started preparing for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Jharkhand coach on MS Dhoni's IPL preparations

While speaking to a news agency, Rajiv Kumar went on to say that he has not had any talks with the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper with regards to the national team and him donning the India jersey again. However, the Jharkhand coach mentioned that MSD has started preparing for the next edition of the IPL. He also added that while the senior team will be busy playing the Ranji Trophy game from Sunday, Dhoni will continue training till the time he is in Ranchi.

Dhoni hits the nets in Ranchi

A day after being denied the central contract by BCCI, Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni practiced in the nets for close to two hours in the Jharkhand cricket association stadium in his hometown Ranchi.

Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from cricket, ever since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand was seen in the nets after a long time. Sources say that he practiced extensively in the nets, hitting shots all around the park and looked extremely fit. Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he is a regular at the stadium gym. Apart from this he also plays Tennis. Republic TV has accessed video clips of Dhoni practicing in the nets and also sharing his cricketing knowledge and skills to young Ranji Trophy players of Jharkhand.

Not only this but after Dhoni finished his nets session, he returned on one of his favourite Kawasaki ninja sports bike. Jharkhand cricket association Vice President Ajay Sahdeo said, "Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he practices in the stadium. He hits the gym regularly and is supremely fit. He also plays tennis regularly. We haven't heard anything officially from him on his retirement plans yet. He is fit and will certainly play in the future."

