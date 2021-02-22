CLI Vs RIW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

City Lions will face Ripoll Warriors in the 52nd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 22 at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our CLI vs RIW Dream11 prediction, probable CLI vs RIW playing 11 and CLI vs RIW Dream11 team. The CLI vs RIW live streaming will take place on FanCode.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Takes Subtle Dig At 'Experts' For Complaining About Chennai Pitches: WATCH

CLI vs RIW Dream11 prediction: CLI vs RIW match preview

This is the second match of the day for the City Lions who will face Hira Sabadell in the first match of the day. They will be looking to improve their record by winning both matches of the day as they have just one win under their belt in the tournament so far. With some talented players in their ranks, they will be eager to win both their matches.

On the other hand, Ripoll Warriors started the season with two impressive wins but after a good start to their campaign, they slipped to a defeat in their next two matches. But they are one place ahead of Lions on the points table. RIW will aim to get back on track by winning their upcoming match versus fellow newcomers City Lions.

Also Read: Kane Williamson Says He Won't 'prefer' Missing Test Matches Against England Over IPL

CLI vs RIW Dream11 prediction: Squad details for CLI vs RIW Dream11 team

CLI: Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Ali Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain.

RIW: Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

Also Read: ICC Takes Cricket To Mars, Netizens Predict England Would Whine Over The Pitch There Too

CLI vs RIW live: Top picks for CLI vs RIW Dream11 team

Mubashar Ali

Ibrar Hussain

Prince Dhiman

Raja Sikandar

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Says WTC Final Is 'far Ahead' As Two Tests Against Eng Is First Priority

CLI vs RIW playing 11: CLI vs RIW Dream11 team

CLI vs RIW live: CLI vs RIW match prediction

As per our prediction, RIW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CLI vs RIW match prediction and CLI vs RIW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CLI vs RIW Dream11 team and CLI vs RIW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.