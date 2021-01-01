Coach Pravin Amre Lauds Ajinkya Rahane's Gutsy Captaincy After India's Famous Win At MCG

Ajinkya Rahane's coach Pravin Amre has lauded the Mumbai cricketer for outstandingly leading his team from the front in the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was during the second test match that Rahane was named India's stand-in captain for the remainder of the series as regular skipper Virat Kohli had flown back to India on paternity leave.

At the MCG, 'Jinx' had shown that he is not being burdened with the added responsibility of leading the Indian side in a must-win contest after being completely outplayed in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval as he scored an impactful 112 that eventually turned out to be a match-winning one.

'It is all his credit': Pravin Amre

“When the opportunity came to lead, it is all his credit. Handling the situation wasn’t easy but credit goes to him because of his calm nature also. He is calm and composed and that is the reason he was successful as captain,” said Amre as quoted by PTI. “The small-small changes (he did), backing youngsters, getting (Ravichandran) Ashwin in first hour and using (Jasprit) Bumrah brilliantly", the former Indian cricketer added.

Ajinkya Rahane's 12th Test century was indeed a special knock as the visitors staged a remarkable comeback to level the series 1-1 with an emphatic eight-wicket triumph at the iconic MCG. He has also adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock.

Who will gain the upper hand at the SCG?

Australia had drawn first blood in the pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval that had ended just inside three days. However, a determined Team India ensured that they have kept the four-match series alive by registering a famous win in the Boxing Day Test match earlier this week.

The focus now shifts towards the third Test match that will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground next Thursday i.e. January 7, 2021. Both teams will be hoping to secure the four-match series by winning the SCG Test. The winner of this contest will ensure that they at least do not end up losing the Test series.

