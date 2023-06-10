Rahane's Wife Pens Heartfelt Note For India's WTC Final Star; 'Despite Your Swollen...'

Ajinkya Rahane's wife, Radhika, took to Instagram to praise her husband's determination and mental strength after he refused to undergo scans following a finger injury during the World Test Championship final against Australia. Radhika pointed out that despite experiencing swelling and pain in his finger, Rahane prioritized his mindset and focus on his batting instead. She commended his selflessness and resilience, expressing her pride in his unwavering team spirit.

A Pat Cummins bouncer hit Rahane on his right index finger on the second day of the ongoing WTC final at the Oval in England. He went on to score an impressive 89 runs off 129 balls in his comeback Test after a year and a half. Rahane forged two crucial partnerships to rescue India from a shaky start after the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma (15), Shubman Gill (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (14), and Virat Kohli (14).

Also Read: Langer Makes HUGE Rahane Admission On India's BGT Win In 2021/22; 'It Was A Red Flag'

"Despite your swollen finger, you refused a scan to protect your mindset and focused on batting, displaying incredible selflessness and determination. With unwavering resilience and commitment, you took your place at the crease, inspiring us all. I'm forever proud of your unwavering team spirit, my resilient partner. Love you endlessly!" Radhika wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram.

Also Read: WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Day 4 Live Score

Injury will not affect my performance in 2nd innings: Rahane

Meanwhile, after the end of play on Day 3, Rahane told broadcasters that the injury would not hinder his performance in the second innings. The right-handed batsman said he had a good day with the bat, but he admitted that India was slightly behind in the game. Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth total of 469 runs on the board. The current world's No. 1 ranked Test side then bowled India out for just 296 runs, taking a lead of 173 into the second innings.

Australia has further accumulated an additional 200 runs, effectively widening their lead to 374 runs. Noteworthy contributions to their second innings score were made by Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, and Alex Carey, who is still unbeaten after lunch on Day 4.

Image: AP