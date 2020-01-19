The Debate
Comedy Of Errors Forces Aaron Finch To Fume Off The Pitch Thanks To A Yes-no From Smith

Cricket News

A comedy of errors on the field between Steve Smith and Aaron Finch in the 3rd ODI in Bengaluru resulted in skipper Aaron Finch's (19) prestigious wicket

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aaron

A comedy of errors on the field between Steve Smith and Aaron Finch in the third and final ODI against India in Bengaluru resulted in skipper Aaron Finch's prestigious wicket as Australia won the toss and chose to bat first. In the ninth over of the match, as Steve Smith nudged the ball at backward point and called for a single hesitantly but skipper Aaron Finch had already reached the striker's end. Smith dived back into his crease leaving his skipper nowhere. 

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer collected the overthrow at short midwicket and calmly threw the ball to Mohammad Shami who then scalped the bails at the non-striker's end running Aaron Finch out. As a result, at the end of nine overs, Australia were at 50 for the loss of two wickets with David Warner departing early in the game. Netizens were quick enough to react to the bizarre run-out leading to the skipper's wicket.

Australia win the toss, choose to bat

India's ace-openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who sustained injuries in the second ODI, have been deemed fit and will play the third and final ODI against Australia in Bengaluru. India continue their winning combination from the second ODI and go unchanged in the third ODI at M Chinnaswamy. Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, replacing Kane Richardson with Josh Hazlewood. The series is currently tied at 1-1. 

Published:
COMMENT
