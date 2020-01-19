N Srinivasan Exudes Confidence In Dhoni's Future; Sets Timeline Of His Career

In a big relief for the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings’ owner N Srinivasan has confirmed that the 'keeper-batsmen is not retiring anytime soon and further announced that he will be playing in IPL 2021 as well.

This remark of Srinivasan comes at the backdrop of BCCI giving MS Dhoni's name a miss in the list of players that were handed the central contract. MS Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical ever since India's exit from the World Cup, had indicated that he would spill the beans about his future only in January.

However, in a recent event, Srinivasan confirmed Dhoni's inclusion in the upcoming IPL and stated that he will be retained in the next season.

“MS Dhoni will play this year. And next year he will be in the auction and he will be retained,” he said.

This statement by Srinivasan will bring the speculations of Dhoni's retirement to rest as the Captain cool hasn’t played any form of cricket since July 2019 – he last played against New Zealand in World Cup 2019. He was expected to call it quits after the tournament but since India are yet to find a suitable replacement for him, he hasn’t taken a final call yet.

Dhoni hits the nets in Ranchi

A day after being denied the central contract by BCCI, Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni practised in the nets for close to two hours in the Jharkhand cricket association stadium in his hometown Ranchi.

Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from cricket, ever since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand was seen in the nets after a long time. Sources say that he practised extensively in the nets, hitting shots all around the park and looked extremely fit. Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he is a regular at the stadium gym. Apart from this he also plays Tennis. Republic TV has accessed video clips of Dhoni practising in the nets and also sharing his cricketing knowledge and skills to young Ranji Trophy players of Jharkhand.

Not only this but after Dhoni finished his nets session, he returned on one of his favourite Kawasaki ninja sports bike. Jharkhand cricket association Vice President Ajay Sahdeo said, "Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he practices in the stadium. He hits the gym regularly and is supremely fit. He also plays tennis regularly. We haven't heard anything officially from him on his retirement plans yet. He is fit and will certainly play in the future."

