Kuldeep Yadav Names The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' Of Team India Before 3rd ODI; Any Guesses?

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav might have not ended the second India-Australia ODI match with the best figures but it was the 37th over by him which helped India get a breakthrough and eventually led to Australia's collapse.

Yadav first scalped the wicket of Alex Carey and in the same over, he got Steve Smith out depriving the batsman of his century by just two runs. The chinaman on Saturday coined the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' trio of the Indian cricket team.

Heading on to the third and final ODI after levelling the series in the second ODI, Kuldeep Yadav took to social media to post an image of him along with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul labelling them the 'Amar Akbar Anthony' trio. India will now face Australia in the third and final ODI of the series on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Anhoni ko honi kar dein, honi ko anhoni

Ek jagah jama hon teeno Amar Akbar Anthony🤝 pic.twitter.com/0WxUkHgjrs — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) January 18, 2020

Fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI wickets

The Indian side put up a mammoth total of 340 for the visitors to chase in the second ODI and the Aussies looked comfortable until Kuldeep Yadav brought his magic fingers into play. Yadav scalped the wicket of Alex Carey first to register his 100th ODI wicket.

Following Carey's wicket, Yadav then dismissed Steve Smith just a few deliveries later to help India get back in the game. Yadav's googly deprived Steve Smith of a much-deserved century as he was dismissed on 98. Smith's wicket then triggered the collapse of the Aussie batting line-up. Yadav is now the third-fastest player along with Imran Tahir to breach the 100-ODI wickets mark. The Chinaman took 58 innings to achieve the feat making him the fastest Indian spinner to do so.

India level series against Australia

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a game-changing 38th over to complement a KL Rahul blinder as India levelled the series with a comfortable 36-run victory over Australia in second ODI here on Friday.

Put into bat, India put up a much-improved batting performance with Rahul's blistering 52-ball-80 taking India to 340 for six after Shikhar Dhawan (96 off 90 balls) and skipper Virat Kohli (78 off 76 balls) laid the foundation.

Australia were in the game till Steven Smith (98) carried the battle back to the enemy camp but Kuldeep's ninth over turned out to be a game-changer as he first dismissed wicketkeeper Alex Carey and then had a delivery that bounced extra to have Smith played on. The visitors were all-out for 304 in 49.1 overs.

