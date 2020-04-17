Corey Anderson Compares 'natural-born' Leaders Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma After IPL Stint

Batting all-rounder Corey Anderson debuted in the IPL during the 2014 season when he played for the Mumbai Indians. After making the fastest ODI century ever, great things were expected of Anderson who delivered in the IPL when it mattered the most. The Mumbai Indians needed to chase Rajasthan's 190 in 14 overs to make the playoffs and Anderson's unbeaten 95 helped Rohit Sharma's men pull off a highly unlikely miracle. Corey Anderson's last IPL stint was in 2018 where he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore under Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, KL Rahul troll Ishant Sharma for poor batting skills; watch video

Corey Anderson reflects on the contrasting captaincy styles of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Corey Anderson recently talked to Sportstar and gave his insights on the captaincy styles in the IPL. Talking about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Corey Anderson was full of praise for both. The all-rounder detailed that both Kohli and Sharma are "natural born leaders" and exceptional batsmen. Anderson credited Rohit Sharma for his free-flowing batting which makes cricket seem like the "easiest game in the world." Anderson had a lot of praise for the IPL and how it develops captaincy skills in multiple players who can then take over for Team India at any time needed.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar claims Virat Kohli would have got out to him regularly in his prime

Talking about the contrasting attitudes that both players may exhibit, Corey Anderson pointed out how Rohit Sharma is usually calmer and more contained on the field whereas Virat Kohli "carries his heart on his sleeves." Corey Anderson played under both captains in the IPL. He played for the Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma from 2014 to 2016, winning one IPL title in the process. In 2018, Corey Anderson joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore but the team did not do too well and ended sixth on the points table. In 30 IPL matches, Corey Anderson has scored 538 runs with a high score of 95*.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially declared that it has had IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

ALSO READ | Michael Clarke's 'Australia being nice to Virat Kohli' comment ridiculous: Kris Srikkanth

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma becomes Dubai-based coaching academy's brand ambassador