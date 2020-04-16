Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Troll Ishant Sharma For Poor Batting Skills; Watch Video

Indian speedster Ishant Sharma is known for his aggressive nature on the field, courtesy his fast bowling or his wild celebrations after getting a wicket. But off it, he seems to be exactly the opposite. Ishant Sharma is often spotted leaving witty comments on his teammates' posts on social media. Ishant Sharma also puts hilarious captions in his posts, which leaves fans in splits.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Brad Hogg candidly rates Ravindra Jadeja higher than Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli

Amidst this coronavirus crisis, cricketers who have got some time off have been extremely active on social media where they are seen interacting with the fans and uploading funny pictures and videos. On Wednesday, Ishant Sharma uploaded a video in which the pacer wears his batting kit. After that, he sat and said that he will be playing book cricket.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul troll Ishant Sharma

ALSO READ | IPL 2020:Virat Kohli could be bettered by Babar Azam someday: Pakistani commentator Ramiz Raja

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Kris Srikkanth on the similarity he sees between legendary Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli

Ishant Sharma was challenged by comedian Rohan Joshi to do nothing outside. However, Ishant recreated a sport for fun as part of a promotional campaign for a leading confectionary brand.

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans were left in splits and they started flooding the post with comments. Ishant Sharma's teammate KL Rahul also commented on the post. KL Rahul wrote, "Thank god bro. Please batting mat karo aap”, and to this, Ishant Sharma had an epic response. Ishant Sharma replied by saying that his batting skills are better than KL Rahul’s fast bowling skills. Ishant Sharma commented, “Still better than ur fast bowling skill bro!!”

Another notable comment was from skipper Virat Kohli who commented asking the pacer what has happened to him. Virat Kohli wrote, “Hahahaha Abey kya hogaya tujhe?”. Virat Kohli's comment was as expected, noticed and received lot of reactions.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'You don't mess with Virat Kohli', admits former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif

IMAGE COURTESY: ISHANT SHARMA INSTAGRAM