Shoaib Akhtar Claims Virat Kohli Would Have Got Out To Him Regularly In His Prime

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. Virat Kohli's consistency and his ability to adapt quickly to different formats of the game is what makes him a special player. Bowlers all over the world aim to take Virat Kohli's wicket but it's no mean feat as the Indian captain doesn't give away his wicket easily. A bowler has to earn Virat Kohli's wicket more often than not.

Shoaib Akhtar reveals how he would dismiss Virat Kohli

Now, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has revealed the manner in which he would have sent Virat Kohli packing. Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. With his vicious pace and raw bounce, he would give nightmares to opposition batsmen.

While speaking in an Instagram live session, Shoaib Akhtar said that he would lure Virat Kohli into driving the ball in order to get him out. If he was bowling, he would go wider of the crease and pitch the ball up and shape it away from him to make that happen. If that does not work, he would bowl him at 150 kph, which would have surely got the Indian captain out.

Incidentally, in an Indian talk show Breakfast with Champions in 2017, Virat Kohli had admitted that the one bowler who was the most dangerous according to him and could never face in his career fortunately was Shoaib Akhtar himself, having first been his opponent in a Asia Cup match in Dambulla in 2010. Kohli had credited Akhtar for maintaining his pace and stamina despite going an aging body and going past his prime during that period.

Shoaib Akhtar lavished praise on Sachin Tendulkar

Shoaib Akhtar heaped praise on Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. Shoaib Akhtar called Sachin Tendulkar 'the greatest batsman of all time'. Akhtar was famous for his duel with the Indian legend in the ICC 2003 Cricket World Cup at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

During that game, Sachin Tendulkar smashed Shoaib Akhtar for a six over the point region. Speaking on that six, Shoaib Akhtar said despite dismissing him 12-13 times, Indians only recall that one six which he hit him in Centurion as it makes them really happy. Shoaib Akhtar concluded that if he had known that one six would make 1.3 billion Indians so happy, he would have let Tendulkar hit him for a six every day.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHOAIB AKHTAR INSTAGRAM