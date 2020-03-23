Coronavirus: Caribbean Premier League To Take Place As Scheduled In August 2020

The organisers of T20 competition, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in their latest statement have said that they are keen on going ahead as per its original schedule but have also kept other options open due to the coronavirus. The 2020 edition of the CPL T20 event will take place from August 19 to September 26. Coronavirus has brought all sporting activities to a standstill in the last couple of weeks. The league will be hoping for the situation to improve in the coming months.

CPL organisers statement about the tournament status

According to the release, CPL organisers have said that they have been in constant communication with their medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present, there has been no discussion about moving the event. They further wrote that it is too early to make such a decision, but they are keeping a close watch on how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world.

At present the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled whilst also looking at alternative plans should they be needed. MORE DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/2uOy94jBOO #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/qdtHwobnbV — CPL T20 (@CPL) March 23, 2020

IPL 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

While the Caribbean Premier League could be held as per the scheduled despite coronavirus issue, the IPL 2020 getting postponed is a major letdown for not only cricket fans but also the players who will be part of the IPL 2020 carnival. Due to the coronavirus issue, the BCCI got the IPL postponed, taking players' safety into account. The tournament is now scheduled to take place after April 15 and not its original start date of March 29.

Caribbean Premier League: Here's all you need to know about the event

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament which features teams like Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors, St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents. Barbados Tridents are the current Caribbean Premier League champions.

Cricket West Indies ready to host England matches at home amid coronavirus issue

Recently, Cricket West Indies reportedly offered to lend a helping hand to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) by volunteering to let them host the England vs. West Indies Test series (from June 4) in the Caribbean. The West Indies cricket board has also offered to host the England vs. Pakistan Test series that was supposed to be held at the end of July which could lead to the postponement of the Caribbean Premier League.