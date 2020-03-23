Rohit Sharma Plays Indoor Cricket With Daughter Samaira During Janta Curfew; Watch Video

While the gentlemen's game has come to a standstill due to coronavirus issue, Team India opener Rohit Sharma seems to be making good use of his break by spending time with his family. Sharma was recently seen teaching his daughter Samaira some cricket in their living room during the nationwide 'Janta Curfew'. Rohit Sharma has not played competitive cricket since Team India's T20I series win in New Zealand. The right-handed batsman picked up a calf injury in the final T20I and was forced out of the remainder of the tour of New Zealand.

Janta Curfew: Rohit Sharma daughter picks up cricket bat

Rohit Sharma daughter and her father were involved in a game of cricket as the entire nation was locked inside their homes due to the Janta Curfew on Sunday. The Janta Curfew was observed due to the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. The Rohit Sharma daughter video on Instagram became viral after he can be seen helping his daughter hold a cricket bat and play a straight drive. In the video, Rohit Sharma's family member can be seen bowling as Samaira and the father-daughter duo successfully play the shot.

Rohit Sharma trolls ICC

Rohit Sharma recently trolled ICC after they posted a collage of some world-class cricketers playing pull shots. The collage had images of West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, South African opener Herschelle Gibbs, Australia's multiple-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting and Team India skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma shared ICC's tweet and reminded the governing body of world cricket someone is missing in the list and that it was not easy to work from home to rectify the error.

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma to continue Mumbai Indians captaincy

With the IPL postponed to April 15, Team India limited-overs vice-captain will be looking to get back to fitness ahead of IPL 2020, He will be leading Mumbai Indians side and will be hoping to guide his team to a record fifth title after winning the tournament last year.

