Coronavirus: Darren Sammy Sports Unique Mask At Home Under Self-quarantine; Watch Video

Both on and off the field, former West Indies cricket captain Darren Sammy is a lively character. In the last month, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain was in Pakistan for the PSL 2020. While the PSL 2020 did not exactly go as planned for Sammy, the West Indian entertainer stayed at the top of things, even amidst the Coronavirus scare. Have a look at how Sammy is keeping himself away from the Coronavirus.

PSL 2020: Darren Sammy goes on and beyond to prevent himself from contracting the Coronavirus

Ex-West Indies cricket captain Darren Sammy took to social media and shared some interesting details about his trip from Pakistan to the Caribbean. On Instagram, Sammy flaunted the precautionary measures he was taking against COVID-19. While most people wear simple masks, Sammy was wearing an advanced apocalypse-esque mask to protect himself from pollutants in the air. Fans were delighted and one even wrote in humorous amazement, "itni saftey toh wuhan kai doctors nahi kar rahai by the way well done sammy." Here are the posts.

Coronavirus postpones PSL 2020: Darren Sammy and co. head back home

The Coronavirus pandemic did not pose too much of a danger to cricket until recently when new cases started rapidly rising. In a very short span of time, the cricket fraternity reacted and most major tournaments in the world were cancelled. The IPL was postponed to a date beyond April 15 and PSL 2020 was called off just before its semi-finals. The Pakistan Cricket Board got all its PSL 2020 personnel tested for COVID-19 and declared the results on their Twitter.

PCB confirms all 128 COVID-19 tests are negativehttps://t.co/gug8c0OIQs pic.twitter.com/kqHvB9xM3P — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 19, 2020

