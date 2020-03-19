Coronavirus Lockdown: Chris Gayle Delights Fans By Enjoying Workout At Home; Watch Video

West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle who is currently at home due to the coronavirus outbreak recently shared a video on the social media platform TikTok and showed his fans what he is currently doing while not playing cricket. Chris Gayle was all set to participate in the Everest Premier League in Nepal but is now on a break after the T20 tournament was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to a report in leading cricket website, the Everest Premier League (EPL), which was to start on March 14, will be rescheduled whenever the situation is favourable.

Coronavirus lockdown: Chris Gayle shares workout video

In the latest video on TikTok, Chris Gayle can be seen wearing a protective mask and also dressing like a boxer. He then performs pushups and various other exercises to keep himself fit during the coronavirus lockdown.

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle retained by Kings XI Punjab team

Chris Gayle was retained by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. KXIP retained the cricketer for ₹2 crore. He is expected to continue his role as the franchise’s first-choice opener in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. Chris Gayle debuted for the Punjab-based T20 side in IPL 2018. He continued playing for the team in the 2019 edition as well. The KXIP team also features New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

Coronavirus lockdown: IPL Postponed due for players safety

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, IPL 2020 was postponed from March 29 to April 15. A meeting was conducted on March 14 between the IPL 2020 Governing Council and the representatives of the eight franchises. In the meeting, the franchises were given five potential dates for the commencement of IPL. The five dates are April 15, April 21, April 25, May 1 and May 5.

IPL Postponed: Here is the KXIP team 2020

This KXIP team will be captained by KL Rahul after R Ashwin was traded to the Delhi Capitals. In IPL 2020 auction, KXIP recruited foreign stars like Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and James Neesham. The KXIP management will be hoping that these overseas T20 specialists can help turn around the fortunes of the team as they are yet to lay their hands on the trophy.