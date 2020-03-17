IPL 2020: RCB's Kane Richardson Claims Australian Players Anxious To Know Fate Of Event

Australian pacer Kane Richardson, who was recently tested for coronavirus, said that he and other Australian players are waiting to hear from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) about the next step. The 'IPL postponed' news made the rounds a couple of days ago due to the coronavirus outbreak with 17 Australians players due to feature in IPL 2020. Speaking to Cricket Australia's 'The Unplayable Podcast', Kane Richardson not only spoke about the IPL 2020 future but also opened up about the quarantine experience he had to undergo after complaining of a sore throat before the first ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee series, which was later cancelled.

RCB pacer Kane Richardson on IPL 2020

While speaking on the podcast, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer said that a lot of people are speculating hat IPL 2020 is going to get cancelled, but again, it can change in a day or a week, so he is just sitting by the phone and getting ready to play. He further added that the Australian players were all sitting around chatting about it since the virus spread out of nowhere.

Speaking about the players' mindset, Kane Richardson said that a number of players were going to be away from now till the end of the IPL. "So to now be sitting at home with absolutely no idea when the next game of cricket is going to be for any of us, just shows how quickly Coronavirus has grown", Richardson was quoted as saying. He also added that it is hard to believe that the Australian players are sitting at home with everything being cancelled but when watching what's going on in the world, he feels that it's definitely the right call.

RCB pacer Kane Richardson's wait for IPL 2020 season gets longer

Kane Richardson is expected to take the field for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, the pacer was acquired by the franchise for ₹4 crore. However, the right-arm bowler will have to wait a while to don his RCB jersey due to the postponement of the impending IPL season. Amidst the threat of the highly-contagious coronavirus, the IPL Governing Council recently postponed the tournament's launch date to April 15 instead of its initial date of March 29.

IPL postponed: Australian players and their contracts

The IPL postponed news has put Australian cricketers contract at risk since they could end up giving up their IPL 2020 contracts if they are stopped from taking part in the competition. Pat Cummins became the most expensive player at the IPL 2020 auction after being brought by the Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹15.50 crore. Glenn Maxwell was picked by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping ₹10.75 crore at the IPL 2020 auction.