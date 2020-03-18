IPL 2020: SRH Pacer Sandeep Sharma Hits Out At Trolls Mocking Coronavirus

While the whole world is fighting coronavirus, cricketers around the world are trying to raise awareness regarding the virus and also explaining the steps that people should take to stop the spread of the virus. Sunrisers Hyderabad medium pace bowler Sandeep Sharma on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and slammed the people who are making fun of the coronavirus situation. The tweet by Sandeep Sharma has garnered a lot of attention with over 508 likes and 36 retweets.

People in this country take viruses jokingly and religion seriously👏🏻🙏 — Sandeep sharma (@sandeep25a) March 17, 2020

IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma career with SRH

Sandeep has been a regular face in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years and has been an impressive bowler during the opening spells. He earlier represented Kings XI Punjab before making the switch to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018. Apart from swinging the ball during opening spells, Sandeep Sharma is also effective at bowling variations. His slower balls have worked in flummoxing opposition batsmen.

IPL postponed: Final dates yet to be decided

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) was recently pushed from March 29 to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. With the IPL postponed, a meeting was conducted on March 14 between the IPL 2020 Governing Council and the representatives of the eight franchises. In the meeting, the franchises were given five potential dates for the commencement of IPL. The five dates are April 15, April 21, April 25, May 1 and May 5. The governing body made it clear that with IPL being a long tournament, it has to begin on or before April 25, beyond which accommodating all games would be a problem.

IPL 2020: SRH full squad

For this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained most of their squad including youngsters like Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma. They have also roped in some promising youngsters during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 auction. Here's SRH full squad looks like.

SRH squad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.

