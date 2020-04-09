Coronavirus Makes Medical Experts Ask Cricket Authorities To Outlaw 'spitting On The Ball'

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has brought the world of cricket to a standstill and the ICC are reportedly looking for contingency plans for the remaining calendar. While cricket will eventually resume, the rules of the game may need some changes in order to ensure the safety of the players involved. Spitting on the ball, therefore, may no longer be a viable option to induce swing.

According to a report by stuff.co.nz, multiple medical experts have come forward to verify that spitting on the cricket ball is not a wise idea given the current scenario. Experts have concluded that saliva can transmit coronavirus and the virus also seems to have a longer life on inanimate objects. Other diseases could also be transmitted through spitting on the ball, which is why experts are suggesting against the act of using spit on the ball. The report also mentions that the ECB had not taken this factor into consideration but the board aspires to further make changes based on this advice.

What will the ICC and the BCCI do to combat the novel coronavirus?

The coronavirus pandemic has brought major sporting events across the world to a halt. The ICC had the T20 World Cup planned for the end of the year while the BCCI was supposed to begin IPL 2020 on March 29. While the BCCI has IPL 2020 postponed, no such decision has been made on the T20 World Cup which is to be held in Australia later this year.

Due to the rampant coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 in hopes of the situation easing up. However, at the moment, the global situation has worsened and it is possible that the BCCI will have the IPL postponed even further. ICC will also have to monitor the status of COVID-19 in all countries before it decides the future of the T20 World Cup. For now, all ICC events till June have been postponed.

