ICC In No Hurry To Worry Over T20 World Cup's Fate Yet: Report

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted the International Cricket Council (ICC) to postpone its entire cricketing slate since March 2020 until further notice. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was also recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). With much impact on the entire 2020 cricketing calendar, the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia also looks clouded with uncertainty.

ICC on the challenges ahead for T20 World Cup 2020

The upcoming seventh edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played in Australia between October 18 and November 15. With more than six months still left for the showpiece event, a senior T20 World Cup official recently said that they are not in a hurry to make any decision right now. In an interview with an Australian news daily, T20 World Cup’s CEO Nick Hockley said that right now they are preparing themselves for different scenarios regarding the hosting of the event.

Nick Hockley further said that ICC and T20 World Cup organisers will be keeping everyone updated about any new announcement. While talking about a potential clash with the now-postponed Australian Football League and National Rugby League, Hockley said that the T20 World Cup is still a strong proposition among the Australian public.

IPL postponed news

Regarding the IPL postponed news, the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 season was originally scheduled to commence on March 29 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The Indian T20 event was widely dubbed by many cricketing experts as an ideal preparation campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. While the IPL 2020 season has already been postponed by the BCCI, fans of the tournament can expect several further delays or a likely cancellation going ahead.

