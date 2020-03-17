PSL 2020 Semi-finals Called Off Amidst Ever-growing Coronavirus Outbreak

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020), which had reached the playoffs stage of the tournament, has now been called off due to Coronavirus pandemic. This decision was taken with immediate effect as the COVID-19 had started taking a toll on Pakistan. The cases saw an astonishing rise in the last one day as Pakistan failed to contain the outbreak.

Pakistan Cricket Board calls of PSL 2020

On Monday, Pakistan recorded their biggest single-day rise in coronavirus pandemic as 90 new coronavirus cases took the number of COVID-19 patients in the country to an alarming 184. And with the situation getting worse with each passing moment, the PCB decided to call off PSL 2020. The PCB announced that the remaining games of the tournament will be rescheduled and the tournament was called off.

HBL PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course#HBLPSLV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 17, 2020

The PSL 2020 was being played behind closed doors. The PCB had also altered the format of the tournament as they had cancelled qualifiers and eliminator and replaced the playoffs by semifinals. However, the ever-increasing effect of the Coronavirus has now forced them to call-off the tournament.

The two semi-finals of the PSL 2020 were supposed to take place on Tuesday. Multan Sultans were set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final of the PSL 2020 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars were set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the PSL 2020 at the same venue.

The cancellation of PSL 2020 is now another addition to the list of sporting events cancelled. Last week, India’s ODI series against South Africa was cancelled midway. England also cancelled their two-match Test series in Sri Lanka before Australia called off their ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. Even the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15.

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER